‘Possibly/Probably?’ Interactive Exhibit Now on at MOXI

An interactive exhibit titled Probably/Possibly? is on display through Friday, June 30, at MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St., Santa Barbara. MOXI is an interactive museum for all ages.

JoAnn Kuchera-Morin, inventor and director of the AlloSphere Research Facility at UCSB, engineered Probably/Possibly? with her team the AlloSphere Research Group, Lance Putnam, Composer & Researcher in Generative Art, and Luca Peliti, a theoretical physicist at UCSB.

A professor of media arts & technology and of music at UCSB, Kuchera-Morin also composed the sonata "Possibly/Probably?" for the Hydrogen-Like Atom installation at MOXI.

Probably/Possibly? is an immersive, visual, aural, interactive composition/installation that tracks the probability currents and gradients of a hydrogen-like atom’s electron while in superposition, combining two to three different probability wave functions according to the time dependent Schrödinger equation.

A connected string of agents, acting as a virtual rubber band, tracks the probability currents of the wave-function combinations, displaying the dynamically varying visual/aural forms that create the quantum narrative.

The Interactive Media Theater at MOXI, features a large-scale curved screen and active stereo projectors. Users can interact with the Hydrogen-Like Atom installation using a touch screen and mobile devices.

The visual and sonic patterns one hears and sees are the paths the particles take connected as a rubber band, while navigating the hydrogen ocean. The colors are mapped differently, so don't they emit the rainbow effect as in the original hydrogen shapes.

The first movement, Probably, uses the basic shapes of WhirlWing, Momentary Spires, Fine, and various transformations of these shapes as the material that forms this movement.

In a typical classical sonata form, the shapes are exposed in two different themes that are developed through a section that morphs these shapes and forms visually and sonically over time to return to its recapitulation, a varied return of the two themes.

In navigating the shapes in the first movement, one is primarily outside the figures but then becomes drawn inside as the movement progresses.

The Second movement, Possibly?, contains transformations of FloatingSail, Rose, Filaments and Ghost as well as the shapes from the first movement.

There is one appearance of Flowers right before the climatic section of this movement. This movement is in an arch-like form. In navigating the shapes of the second movement, the viewer is immersed the composition.

— Rebecca A. Rincon for the AlloSphere at UCSB.