MOXI CEO Steve Hinkley Stepping Down, Relocating to Be Near Family

Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has announced his decision to relocate to Nashville to be closer to extended family.

Alixe Mattingly, longtime MOXI Board member and capital campaign co-chair, will serve as interim CEO while the board leads a national search to replace Hinkley.

“Steve’s leadership, passion and vision over the last two years have been instrumental in launching MOXI and establishing it as a premier center for science and innovation,” said board President Jill Levinson. “Steve was the right person at the right time, to help MOXI open its doors and now we look forward to hiring the next visionary to lead MOXI into the future.”

“I’m honored to have served MOXI during its critical stage and to have been part of the grand opening of this fabulous institution. Our move to Nashville is bittersweet, as I truly love this amazing MOXI team, but the need to be closer to our family is so important to us.

"I am proud to know that MOXI has been well received in the community and is on solid ground, with a highly capable and committed board and staff to oversee its continued success,” commented Hinkley.

The board has formed an executive search committee to conduct a nationwide search to replace Hinkley, who will remain in his position until June 16. A succession task force has also been established to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Alixe Mattingly, who has served on the MOXI Board for the past four years, will step in as interim CEO during the transition period.

Mattingly co-chaired the capital campaign with board member Nancy Sheldon, exceeding its goal and helping to raise $27 million dollars to fund the building, exhibits and an endowment. In addition, Mattingly has been instrumental in the marketing and branding of MOXI.

“The MOXI board has always been an extremely hard working group of volunteers, having spent two decades conceptualizing and bringing the museum to fruition; we’re thrilled with the early success of MOXI and committed to ensuring future growth,” noted Levinson.

Even in its infancy, MOXI is experiencing tremendous success. MOXI opened on Feb. 25, and already plays an important role in the community. More than 3,500 families have purchased MOXI memberships and attendance has exceeded expectations, surpassing 40,000 visitors since opening.

MOXI has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from local visitors to national media and forged robust partnerships with schools, service clubs, the regional tourism community and corporate organizations.

In addition, school field trips are at capacity for spring 2017, with students coming from as far away as San Luis Obispo and Thousand Oaks.

MOXI’s first-ever “Afterparty” adults-only night sold out with 300 tickets purchased, a testament to the museum’s age-defying allure. Perhaps most impressive is MOXI’s capital campaign, which recently closed after exceeding its original $25 million goal, enabling MOXI to establish an endowment of more than $4 million.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, is a 21st century museum dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s redeveloped tourist area at 125 State St., it is LEED-certified Gold and serves children of all ages as well as lifelong learners.

The museum’s interactive exhibits, designed by award-winning museum planning firm Gyroscope, Inc. align with the national agenda to boost student achievement in math and science.

MOXI is now open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI at 805.770.5000.

Martha Swanson is the marketing and communications manager for MOXI.