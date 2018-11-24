Pixel Tracker

Saturday, November 24 , 2018, 9:24 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Good for Santa Barbara 2018: Noozhawk's 3rd Annual report on Nonprofits and Philanthropy
Sponsored by Montecito Bank & Trust
Nonprofit Q&A

MOXI Ignites Learning Through Interactive Learning in Science and Creativity

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation offers hands-on STEAM learning experiences for all ages, including rotating “making” activities in its Innovation Workshop. Click to view larger
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation offers hands-on STEAM learning experiences for all ages, including rotating “making” activities in its Innovation Workshop. (MOXI)
By Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk | November 24, 2018 | 5:48 p.m.

As we celebrate the holidays with our families this holiday season lets also take some time to think about giving back to our communty. Join Noozhawk this year in celebrating #GivingTuesday as we give back to the nonprofits in our community.

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Robin Gose, President and CEO at MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration+Innovation, to learn more about how the nonprofit is ensuring that the next generation is prepared to conquer our world’s biggest and ever-changing challenges.

 

MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

 

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, ignites learning through interactive experiences in science + creativity.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: We were founded more than 25 years ago by a group of dedicated community volunteers who wanted to create an inspiring, educational museum for our city. We opened our doors on February 25, 2017 which was when we truly started to serve the community. We are

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: I am a lifelong learner, professional educator for 20+ years, mother of two, and concerned citizen. We need to ensure the next generation is prepared to conquer our world’s biggest and ever-changing challenges. There is no better learning opportunity than to learn from doing something with your own two hands. Particularly in science, being able to explore, discover, and observe phenomena in the real world makes a meaningful and lasting impact on children.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: We are primarily funded by admission and membership fees, and generous contributions from individuals, businesses, and foundations. Our greatest needs are contributions of all sizes. We have met or exceeded our attendance projections since opening, but those fees do not cover the true costs of operations. Donations fill that gap and help ensure all members of our community can visit MOXI and enjoy fun and engaging STEAM learning programs for a reasonable rate and when possible, for free even.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: One member recently thanked us for providing a positive, supporting place of learning where her nephew could explore, discover, and create to his heart’s content - A place where he isn’t judged or told how to think and it meant the world to her that she saw him come out of his shell, have fun, and be free to be a hero – and we all need an inclusive place like this. These moments of joy and discovery really impact people. A brother and sister just mailed MOXI the proceeds from their lemonade stand to help other kids go to MOXI and have an experience like this Member’s nephew. It touched us so greatly!

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: It is easy to get involved – just come play and explore with us. If you like what you see and do, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member. Your membership dues help subsidize, for instance, discounted rates for underserved students. Another way to get i

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: Our previous biggest obstacle was getting our doors open and completing one full year of operations. We enjoyed great success and discovered opportunities for improvement. Evolution of the experience and our programs will be a vital part of MOXI’s continued success. After all, we have the word innovation in our name – we have to live up to that moniker. Obstacles are opportunities so, our new greatest opportunity is to expand our program offerings, in a sustainable way, that meets the needs of the community.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: We are open daily from 10 AM – 5 PM and run a wide array of programs for the public and for schools including field trips, summer camp and our very popular 21+ nights. We host one annual fundraiser, [email protected], which I am pleased to announce has been set

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: As a visitor-serving institution, we promote our programs and general experience throughout the year across a variety of print, digital and broadcast media. We also produce an annual report and regularly share updates from inside the museum via our Facebook and Instagram accounts. We’re @MOXIsb on both platforms.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: A short-term goal is to finalize and share a 5-Year Strategic Plan with the community which will formalize a plan for sustainable and intentional growth as well as key areas of focus. An overarching long-term goal is to expand our reach to people and students not currently visiting MOXI by figuring out how to best engage with our city and county’s diverse population. This could mean figuring out a way to offer more reduced cost admissions, or by taking our programming beyond our four walls. We are excited to figure out ways to make this happen. Everyone deserves and needs a little MOXI in their lives.

 

Click here to make a donation to the MOXI.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 