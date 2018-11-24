MOXI Ignites Learning Through Interactive Learning in Science and Creativity

Nonprofit Q&A

Noozhawk had the opportunity to sit down with Robin Gose, President and CEO at MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration+Innovation, to learn more about how the nonprofit is ensuring that the next generation is prepared to conquer our world’s biggest and ever-changing challenges.

MOXI-The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Question: What is the name & mission of your nonprofit?

Answer: MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, ignites learning through interactive experiences in science + creativity.

Q: How long has your nonprofit been in service and whom was it started by?

A: We were founded more than 25 years ago by a group of dedicated community volunteers who wanted to create an inspiring, educational museum for our city. We opened our doors on February 25, 2017 which was when we truly started to serve the community. We are

Q: Why is your mission important to you?

A: I am a lifelong learner, professional educator for 20+ years, mother of two, and concerned citizen. We need to ensure the next generation is prepared to conquer our world’s biggest and ever-changing challenges. There is no better learning opportunity than to learn from doing something with your own two hands. Particularly in science, being able to explore, discover, and observe phenomena in the real world makes a meaningful and lasting impact on children.

Q: How is your nonprofit primarily funded and what are your greatest needs?

A: We are primarily funded by admission and membership fees, and generous contributions from individuals, businesses, and foundations. Our greatest needs are contributions of all sizes. We have met or exceeded our attendance projections since opening, but those fees do not cover the true costs of operations. Donations fill that gap and help ensure all members of our community can visit MOXI and enjoy fun and engaging STEAM learning programs for a reasonable rate and when possible, for free even.

Q: Can you tell us one success story from your nonprofit?

A: One member recently thanked us for providing a positive, supporting place of learning where her nephew could explore, discover, and create to his heart’s content - A place where he isn’t judged or told how to think and it meant the world to her that she saw him come out of his shell, have fun, and be free to be a hero – and we all need an inclusive place like this. These moments of joy and discovery really impact people. A brother and sister just mailed MOXI the proceeds from their lemonade stand to help other kids go to MOXI and have an experience like this Member’s nephew. It touched us so greatly!

Q: How do people get involved/volunteer for your nonprofit?

A: It is easy to get involved – just come play and explore with us. If you like what you see and do, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member. Your membership dues help subsidize, for instance, discounted rates for underserved students. Another way to get i

Q: What is the biggest obstacle your nonprofit has faced or currently faces and how did you overcome it?

A: Our previous biggest obstacle was getting our doors open and completing one full year of operations. We enjoyed great success and discovered opportunities for improvement. Evolution of the experience and our programs will be a vital part of MOXI’s continued success. After all, we have the word innovation in our name – we have to live up to that moniker. Obstacles are opportunities so, our new greatest opportunity is to expand our program offerings, in a sustainable way, that meets the needs of the community.

Q: What types of fundraisers and/or programs does your nonprofit run?

A: We are open daily from 10 AM – 5 PM and run a wide array of programs for the public and for schools including field trips, summer camp and our very popular 21+ nights. We host one annual fundraiser, [email protected], which I am pleased to announce has been set

Q: How does the work of your nonprofit get communicated to the public?

A: As a visitor-serving institution, we promote our programs and general experience throughout the year across a variety of print, digital and broadcast media. We also produce an annual report and regularly share updates from inside the museum via our Facebook and Instagram accounts. We’re @MOXIsb on both platforms.

Q: Can you tell us one short-term goal and one long-term goal that your nonprofit has?

A: A short-term goal is to finalize and share a 5-Year Strategic Plan with the community which will formalize a plan for sustainable and intentional growth as well as key areas of focus. An overarching long-term goal is to expand our reach to people and students not currently visiting MOXI by figuring out how to best engage with our city and county’s diverse population. This could mean figuring out a way to offer more reduced cost admissions, or by taking our programming beyond our four walls. We are excited to figure out ways to make this happen. Everyone deserves and needs a little MOXI in their lives.

