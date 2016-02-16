Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 5:05 am | Overcast 61º

 
 
 
 

MOXI Museum Hires Jenny Kearns as Director of Business and Operations

By Martha Swanson for MOXI | February 16, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

Jenny Kearns

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has experienced fantastic growth at its construction site at 125 State Street over the last year and now it is also growing its leadership team.

Santa Barbara museum and nonprofit leadership veteran Jenny Kearns has joined the staff of MOXI as its director of business operations.

In her new role, Kearns will be responsible for the museum’s financial management and budgeting, insurance and risk management, human resources and guest services.

She will manage a small staff, which she will be responsible for hiring and training in the coming months. As job openings are announced, they can be found on moxi.org by clicking on the Careers link at the bottom of the page.

“I am so pleased to welcome Jenny to our growing team,” said Steve Hinkley, CEO of MOXI. “She brings a wealth of experience in museum operations as well as a passion for science and education, making her the perfect fit for MOXI.”

Kearns recently managed the Santa Barbara Creative Community Project and worked with the Museum of Contemporary Art as a consultant.

Previously, she was the chief operating officer of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History as well as director of the Sea Center during its construction.

Before coming to Santa Barbara, she worked in both administrative and animal care positions at the Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach and the Waikiki Aquarium in Honolulu, Hawaii.

She holds an MBA from California State University at Long Beach, a Master of Science in zoology from University of Hawaii at Manoa and a Bachelor of Arts in integrative biology from UC Berkeley.

The appointment of Kearns to the director of operations role follows the hiring of Martha Swanson as MOXI’s marketing and communications manager in November.

When the museum opens later this year, it expects to employ more than 20 full- and part-time employees as well as a team of community volunteers.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation will be a 21st century museum dedicated to igniting learning through innovative, interactive experiences that spark a lasting passion for science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

Scheduled to open in late 2016, MOXI will serve children of all ages as well as lifelong learners.

It is located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s redeveloped tourist area at 125 State Street and will be the county’s first LEED-certified museum.

The museum’s interactive exhibits, designed by award-winning museum planning firm Gyroscope, Inc. align with the national agenda to boost student achievement in math and science.

MOXI is currently engaged in a $25 million capital campaign to fund the building, exhibits and an endowment for the future.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact MOXI at 805.7082282, [email protected] or visit moxi.org.

Martha Swanson is the communications manager for MOXI.

 

