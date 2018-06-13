Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 11:56 am | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

MOXI Museum Marks First Year of Living Innovatively

By Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum | February 23, 2018 | 5:13 p.m.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, marks the first anniversary of its opening on Sunday, Feb. 25, celebrating a year of science- and creativity-focused learning and discovery throughout the weekend.

 

MOXI's birthday celebration will take place during normal operating hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, and Sunday, Feb. 25. Sunday' activities include a members-only morning, plus commemorative giveaways for all guests, birthday activities and festive touches throughout the building.

In its first year, MOXI exceeded its attendance expectations, earned national recognition, and played a key role in the revitalization of lower State Street as a destination for tourists and locals.

In its first year, MOXI has racked up some impressive numbers and become a vital community resource:
    •    More than 175,000 guests since opening
    •    More than 5,700 member households
    •    10,000 school children visited on field trips, nearly 50 percent from Title I schools
    •    Named one of the “10 Best New Museums in the World” by Fodor’s Travel
    •    Ranked #9 in USA Today’s Top 10 Best New Attractions readers’ poll
    •    Teachers from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties enjoy free admission to MOXI
    •    Employs 44 full- and part-time staff with some 100 volunteers ranging in age from 13-77
    •    Opened its doors free of charge to Thomas Fire and Montecito mudflow evacuees as well as first responders and their families; provided alternative classroom space to Montecito students and teachers displaced by the disasters

In 2018, MOXI looks forward to building on its success with some new and continuing programs including:

    •    Spring break and summer camps for children in grades 1-6 featuring cardboard engineering and digital creativity themes
    •    After-party events for adults age 21 and older; last year’s events were all sell-out affairs tha included demonstrations, games and live entertainment with local food and beverages
    •    Twilight Time evening hours for guests age 18 and up who want to explore the museum kids-free
    •    Toddler Tuesdays, time for MOXI's youngest guests to explore our exhibits without visiting school groups onsite
    •    Monthly themes in the Innovation Workshop makerspace at MOXI with new activities weekly
    •    Training the next generation of science educators through the MOXI Apprenticeship in Informal Education in partnership with UCSB
    •    Showcasing local, regional and international digital media artists’ work with rotating exhibitions in the Interactive Media Track

“We’re very fortunate to have been welcomed so graciously by this community and are grateful for the opportunity to inspire children and lifelong learners of all ages to think creatively, ask questions and actively explore the world,” said Robin Gose, president and CEO of MOXI.

“Our exhibits and our programs would be nothing without our guests plus the staff and volunteers that truly bring them to life. Our first birthday is a great opportunity to say thank you to all of them and look forward to a new year filled with exciting new programs and experiences at MOXI,” she said.

All birthday weekend guests will receive a commemorative MOXI birthday pin, and every 100 guests will get a golden ticket for a special MOXI prize. There will be a birthday activity in the Exploration Lab.

Other programming for the weekend includes a collaborative stop-motion animation workshop with Bix Pix Entertainment in the Innovation Workshop, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday.

On Saturday, from 8:30-10 a.m., MOXI members can enter the museum early for a Members-Only Birthday Celebration, including a members giveaway, refreshments, face-painting, temporary tattoos, plus time to see what’s new at the museum.

For more information, or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI, 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.

 

