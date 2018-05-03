MOXI Museum Names New Board Members

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has appointed three new members to its board of directors, Josh Blumer, Jill Chase and Richard Hutton.

The volunteer board works directly with the museum’s president and CEO to oversee and support the organization’s commitment to its mission to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.



“MOXI is fortunate to have three new passionate advocates for science learning on our team,” said Robin Gose, MOXI president/CEO.

“Josh, Jill and Richard each bring a unique point of view to our existing board and I am excited to get to work with them as we build on the success of MOXI’s first year,” Gose said.

Blumer is the co-founder, partner and principal architect for Santa Barbara-based AB design studio, an award-winning architecture, interior design and urban planning firm and one of the primary firms responsible for the design of MOXI’s building, 125 State St.



A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Blumer holds a bachelor’s degree in architecture from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He is a licensed California architect, member of the American Institute of Architects, and sitting member of the Santa Barbara South County Board of Architectural Review.

Blumer recently completed 10 years of service on the board of the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara where he served his last few years as vice president.



Chase is vice president of the HHV-6 Foundation, a nonprofit institution based in Santa Barbara that supports the scientific advancement of research and treatment of diseases related to the HHV-6 and HHV-7 viruses.

She helps fund, execute and publish new research, as well as host international conferences for virologists and clinical researchers.

She holds a graduate degree in neuroscience from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in astronautical engineering and biomedical engineering from the University of Colorado. During her coursework, she conducted experiments with space shuttle missions and Space Station Mir.



When Chase moved to Santa Barbara in 2003, she became involved with several nonprofit organizations focused on science and education. She has 12 years of experience supporting programs that aim to inspire children to stay curious and ask questions.

Chase has agreed to co-chair the second annual [email protected] fundraising gala, Sept. 22.



Until recently, Hutton was executive director of the Center for Environmental Communication and Education at UCSB.

He teaches courses in the Blue Horizons program in UCSB’s Film and Media Studies Department and strategic environmental and communications coursework in UCSB’s Bren School for Environmental Science and Management. He has a bachelor’s degree in history from UC Berkeley.

Hutton moved to Santa Barbara to become executive director of UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center where he managed its evolution into a center for teaching, research and public programming in film, TV and media. Before that, he was vice president of media development for Vulcan Productions.

At MOXI, Hutton is co-chairing the visitor experience board committee, which will provide recommendations and insight to MOXI’s staff team about the overall museum guest experience.

For more about MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation or to learn how to get involved, visit moxi.org or contact MOXI, 770-5000.

— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.