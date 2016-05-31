Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 7:02 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

MOXI Museum Welcomes Sam McIlraith as Director of Development, Communications

By Martha Swanson for MOXI | May 31, 2016 | 11:55 a.m.
Sam McIlraith Click to view larger
Sam McIlraith (MOXI photo)

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, has hired Sam McIlraith as its director of development and communications. In this role, McIlraith will oversee all aspects of the museum’s fundraising efforts as well as marketing, memberships and events.

MOXI is in the midst of a $25 million capital campaign to fund its building, exhibits and an endowment fund. McIlraith will assist the campaign chairs and a board of directors-led committee in closing out the effort, with the goal of raising the final $4 million by the end of this year.

“Sam is joining the MOXI team at a critical point in our history. We are so close to our capital campaign goal and need to prepare to establish annual giving programs, which will fund museum programming and ensure MOXI is accessible to all,” said Steve Hinkley, president and CEO of MOXI. “Sam brings a wealth of experience in development and project management that makes her an ideal fit for MOXI.”

McIlraith comes to MOXI from Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, where she spearheaded annual giving programs as well as major and planned giving.

Prior to that, she spent more than 15 years in a variety of development roles in the Bay Area with the National MS Society, the San Francisco Botanical Garden Society and the San Francisco Zoological Society.

Sophie Busch Click to view larger
Sophie Busch (MOXI photo)

“I am thrilled to be joining the MOXI team at such an exciting time for the organization,” said McIlraith. “The opportunity to help open its doors and establish the foundation for its future success and longevity is one I couldn’t pass up.”

The appointment of McIlraith to the director of development and communications role coincides with the hiring of Sophie Busch as the museum’s manager of guest services.

Busch was most recently the volunteer program manager at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center.

When MOXI opens around the end of this year, it expects to employ more than 20 full and part time employees as well as a team of community volunteers. Current job openings can be found by clicking Careers at the bottom of www.moxi.org.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation will be a 21st century museum dedicated to igniting learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.

Located in the heart of Santa Barbara’s redeveloped tourist area at 125 State Street, it will be the county’s first LEED-certified museum, serving children of all ages as well as lifelong learners.

The museum’s interactive exhibits, designed by award-winning museum planning firm Gyroscope, Inc. align with the national agenda to boost student achievement in math and science.

MOXI is currently engaged in a $25 million capital campaign to fund the building, exhibits and an endowment for the future.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact MOXI at 805.708.2282 or [email protected] or visit www.moxi.org.

Martha Swanson is the communications manager at MOXI.

 

