MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation Adds Four Board Members

By Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum | January 29, 2019 | 6:48 a.m.

MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation has named four new members to its board of directors, Justin Anderson, Kristen Blabey, Julie Farrell and Andrew Winchester. Incumbent executive committee member Scott Hadley has also been elected as the board’s new president.

MOXI’s volunteer board of directors works directly with the museum’s president and CEO to oversee and support the organization’s commitment to its mission to ignite learning through interactive experiences in science and creativity.
 
“MOXI is excited to welcome four new champions for our mission and passionate advocates for science education to our team,” said Robin Gose, president/CEO of MOXI.

“Justin, Kristen, Julie and Andrew each bring unique skillsets and backgrounds to our board and I am excited to get to work with them as we strive to expand MOXI’s reach and impact on our community,” Gose said.

Anderson is president of Santa Barbara-based AmeriFlex Financial Services, which focuses on financial planning and assisting clients who are transitioning assets in retirement, divorce, inheritance, legal settlement or the sale of a business.

Anderson holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics, with an emphasis in accounting, from UCSB.

He is also a certified financial planner. Anderson has previously taught finance courses at Santa Barbara City College and is a member of the UCSB Alumni Association, and the Financial Planning Association.

Blabey is a partner at Price, Postel & Parma, specializing in estate planning, probate, trust administration, conservatorships, planned giving, taxation, and nonprofit formation and operations.

In her role, she works with individuals to craft charitable trusts or other planned giving vehicles as a component of their estate plan, and enjoys assisting local nonprofits to create and develop planned giving programs.

Blabey holds a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and obtained her juris doctor degree from Suffolk University Law School.

An active member of the Santa Barbara community, she currently serves on the board of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and as co-chair of the Laguna Blanca Annual Fund and Planned Giving Committee.

Farrell is the founder of MomClone, an online platform to help busy parents and volunteers organize school, sports and nonprofit group activities.

She was inspired to create MomClone after raising two sons in the Santa Ynez Valley and juggling her involvement in their lives with her own community and professional commitments.

Farrell was previously an engineer at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft in Long Beach, worked as a defense contractor at Point Mugu Pacific Missile Test Center, and led the engineering department of Lumonics, an industrial laser company.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from UCSB.

She serves on the Storyteller Children’s Center advisory board and has served in leadership positions on the boards of the Lou Grant Parent Child Workshop, Storyteller Children’s Center, Arts Outreach and the Ballard School District.

Winchester is a senior vice president and wealth advisor for the Wells Fargo Private Bank. As part of The Private Bank, he is responsible for designing and managing comprehensive financial strategies for high net worth families throughout the Central Coast.

He has been in the financial services industry in Santa Barbara for some 30 years, having also served as a partner in an independent investment advisory firm and a wealth management executive for Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

He earned his bachelor’s degree in business management from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Winchester has been involved with some 20 local nonprofits. He is a board member for Women’s Economic Ventures and is jointly leading the capital campaign to rebuild The Outdoor School at Rancho Alegre.

Hadley has dedicated more than 10 years to MOXI’s board of directors, most recently serving as treasurer, providing direct oversight of the museum’s finances during its crucial capital campaign and first two years of operations.

Hadley assumes the role of president following the eight-year tenure of Jill Levinson, who will remain involved as a member of the MOXI board’s executive committee and co-chair of the 2019 MOXI Night fundraiser event committee.

Hadley recently retired as a managing partner of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, LLP accounting and consulting firm. He initially joined the firm more than 20 years ago to lead the consulting group, which he helped grow to serve medium- to large-sized credit unions across the country.

Hadley continues to provide executive coaching services to CPA firms nationwide.

For more information about MOXI, visit moxi.org.
 
— Martha Swanson for MOXI Museum.

 

