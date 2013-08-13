Mrs. Alvina Anne Schwan of Santa Barbara, 1937-2013

Posted on August 13, 2013 | 4:30 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mrs. Alvina Anne Schwan Schwan passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 31, 2013, just four months after her husband, Jim, had passed.

Alvina was born on January 9, 1937, in Bakersfield, California, to Alvera and Alvin Anderson. Alvina had two sisters, Jackie and Joyce. Their father was killed in an accident in 1941 and their mother passed away in 1949, leaving Alvina and her sisters to spread between family and foster homes. Alvina moved to Oregon to live with family, Eddie and Lila Bolter (Aunt and uncle) and their daughters, Shirley and Phyllis, on their cattle ranch. She stayed there for two years and had many memories and stories from that time. She kept in touch with the Bolters for the rest of their lives.

She then moved to Santa Barbara and lived with her sisters with her older sister, Joyce, as her guardian. After being united for two years, Jackie married and Joyce moved for work, so Alvina moved in with a local family, the Cottonkamps, working for her room and board. She attended Santa Barbara High School, where she met her husband to be, Jim Schwan. They graduated in 1955 and married in 1956. They were together for 57 years. They were married at the Cottenkamps' home (Alvina's extended family).

Alvina and Jim had three sons, James, Tom and Garry. There was nothing more important to Alvina than family. She and Jim hosted many family dinners, all holidays and most Sundays as she was an excellent cook and loved having family together. Alvina and Jim were true partners in raising and providing for their family, sharing all the duties. They were rarely separated, doing most everything together. People who knew them witnessed their own form of communication, which was central to their lives and love for each other. Theirs was a story of success in life.

Alvina is survived by sons James Schwan Jr. and his son, Jason, Renée and baby Ava; Jason's mother, Lisa Loch; son Garry and his son, Garrett Favre' Schwan; and son Tom, his wife, Shari, and daughters Samantha and Carly. A graveside service was held at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on August 9, 2013.

Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.