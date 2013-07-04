Mrs. Dolores Margaret Hanrahan, 1934-2013

Posted on July 4, 2013 | 9:00 a.m.

Source: Hanrahan Family

Mrs. Dolores Margaret Hanrahan passed away peacefully at 2:35 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2013, after a five-year struggle with cancer.

Born August 28, 1934, Dolores had a unique ability to see the beauty in everything. The simplicity and grace in the way she conducted her life were truly a wonder to behold. She would only ask, “What is the right thing to do,” then she had her direction. Wherever she went, whomever she was with, she enriched the lives of the people surrounding her. Whenever she walked into a room people would instantly smile as everyone knew that now Dolores was here, all was well. She was truly one of a kind and will be sorely missed by many, starting with her husband, Bob. They were married for 56 years and were wed in St. Francis Xavier Church in Newark, New Jersey.

She had a wonderful combination of shyness and adventurism, seriousness when she had to be and a boundless sense of humor. Grace was her hallmark. Dolores had an abundance of common sense, which she shared with all, and had a great ability to speak to an issue or a problem, very directly.

She was born in New Jersey, but when winters became too harsh for her, she and Bob moved to California, which made her quite happy. She quickly blended in with the community of Santa Barbara, which she loved, and made many new friends.

She joined Her beloved Santa Barbara Woman’s Club at Rockwood, where she was honored to serve as president from 1989 to 2000. She also served as president of the Santa Barbara Little Gardens Club, from 1989 to 1991. Dolores was a board member of Opera Santa Barbara in its formative years.

Dolores made everything better by just being a part of it.

In addition to being survived by her husband, Bob, Dolores is survived by her sisters, Anne Casale and her husband, Louis, of Lake Ronkonkoma, New York; Ursula Capuozzi of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Marie Vucola of Santa Barbara; and Rosemarie Jemas of West Orange, New Jersey, and her husband, William. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Dolores is also pre-deceased by her sisters, Yolanda Pedulla and Elvira Rizzo, and brother Angelo Vucola.

A Mass was celebrated at Our Lady Of Mount Carmel Church in Montecito on June 27 with burial at the Santa Barbara Cemetery. Arrangements were by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.