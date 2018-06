Posted on October 21, 2013 | 1:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapelsl

Mrs. Juanita E. Rivera of Santa Barbara was born August 13, 1943, and died October 13, 2013.

A Rosary was held October 17, 2013, at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapel in Santa Barbara, with a funeral Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Santa Barbara on October 18, 2013. Burial followed at Goleta Cemetery.