Mrs. Shirley Shanks Jardine of Santa Barbara, 1926-2013

Posted on August 26, 2013 | 8:00 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Mrs. Shirley Shanks Jardine of Santa Barbara, California, was born May 27, 1926, and died August 15, 2013. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. September 12 at El Montecito Presbyterian Church, 1455 East Valley Road in Montecito. Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.