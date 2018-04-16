Monday, April 16 , 2018, 5:24 pm | Partly Cloudy and Breezy 59º

 
 
 
 

Weigh In on MTD‘s Proposed Bus Service Changes

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | March 29, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District (MTD) will hold a series of public meetings in Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Goleta and Isla Vista to present proposed bus service changes to be implemented in August.

The public is invited to attend any of the meetings and provide feedback on the proposals or suggest other service improvements for consideration as funding becomes available.

The current proposal includes adjusting schedules on Lines 6, 11, 12x, 15x, 20, 21x, 23, 24x and 25 to improve schedule adherence, and reverting frequency on Lines 1 and 2 from 10-15 minutes during the weekday morning commute hours due to grant funding limitations.

There is also the potential of providing direct transit service from Carpinteria to Goleta employment centers during the weekday morning commute hours, and returning from Goleta to Carpinteria during the weekday evening commute hours.

These would be funded by Caltrans as part of the Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road Interchange Project.

Detailed information about the changes will be available at the meetings, at the Transit Center, 1020 Chapala St., Santa Barbara, and on the MTD website at www.sbmtd.gov.

The MTD Board of Directors is scheduled to consider approval of the final service plan at its meeting on May 2. Community members can attend the following meetings to share comments:

Tuesday, April 4, 6 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, Room 1, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Wednesday, April 5, 6 p.m., Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 E. Anapamu St.

Thursday, April 6, 6 p.m., Carpinteria Library Multipurpose Room, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.

Tuesday, April 11, 6 p.m., Isla Vista Community Room, 970 Embarcadero del Mar, Isla Vista.

Thursday, April 13, 2 p.m., MTD Administrative Office, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara.

MTD welcomes comments and suggestions. Send an email to [email protected], write to 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or call 963-3364.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 
