Is The Bus Arriving on Time? Ask Your App

Santa Barbara MTD’s has launched a state-of-the-art system for real-time bus tracking called SBMTD BusTracker. The free smartphone application is available in the Apple App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android devices.

The app features a trip planner, the ability to locate nearby bus stops and routes, track current bus locations on a map, set up notifications, and bookmark favorite bus stops. These features also are available via any computer’s internet browser by visiting bustracker.sbmtd.gov.

In addition to smartphone and web access, individuals can receive information on bus arrival times via SMS text. To use this feature, users send a text with SBMTD and their stop number to 41411, and they will receive a text back with times for the next buses arriving at that bus stop.

Bus stop numbers can be found in the MTD Schedule Guide on pages 17-26. Over the next few weeks, individual signs will be installed at bus stops with information on how to use the texting system.

For example, by texting SBMTD 1 to 41411, the user will receive real-time information on the next buses coming to Bus Stop No. 1, at Modoc and Portesuello on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

“We’re so pleased to bring this valuable tool to the South Coast community," said Jerry Estrada, Santa Barbara MTD general manager. "Transportation has become a high-tech space, and bus riders deserve a user-friendly and convenient way to find their next bus. BusTracker does just that.”

MTD’s existing all-electric shuttle fleet is in the process of being replaced and these old vehicles are not equipped with the GPS system. A fleet of 14 new BYD electric shuttles will arrive this fall and will be fully equipped and trackable.

For assistance with installing or using any of these new systems, call the Transit Center, 963-3366.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.