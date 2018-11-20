Pixel Tracker

MTD Adopts Zero Percent Emissions Goal by 2023

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | November 20, 2018 | 3:59 p.m.

Santa Barbara MTD’s Board of Directors has adopted a goal of a 100 percent zero-emissions fleet by the year 2030.

Santa Barbara MTD has long been a forerunner in the battery-electric bus space, having run the first electric bus fleet in the U.S. in 1991. MTD still boasts the second largest active electric bus fleet in California with 14 fully battery-electric buses out of a total fleet of 112.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is expected to adopt new Innovative Clean Transit Standards in 2019, mandating phased future purchasing of buses for California transit operators be zero-emission. The goal MTD has adopted would meet those requirements on a faster schedule.

“We are committed to making this happen. The whole team at Santa Barbara MTD is proud of our pioneering work in battery-electric transit, and we look forward to continuing to lead the industry towards a zero-emissions future,” said Jerry Estrada, general manager of Santa Barbara MTD.

“Meeting this goal will be a challenge, but our partners in the region and in the transit industry have made a commitment to helping us get there. The MTD Board of Directors knows that it is the right thing to do for our agency, our community, and our planet,” said Dave Davis, MTD Board chair.

Michael Chiacos, director of Energy and Climate Programs at Community Environmental Council, lauded the goal adoption.

“Community Environmental Council congratulates Santa Barbara MTD for continuing their electric bus leadership with this 100 percent electric bus goal,” he said “Zero emission electric buses powered by renewable energy will be cleaner for our air, quieter for our neighborhoods, and show the world we can lead on climate change solutions.

“CEC hopes MTD’s leadership will spur other fleets and the public to consider electric vehicles, which are now surprisingly affordable and available in dozens of models.”

"We salute the MTD board for adopting a 100 percent electric bus goal. Diesel pollution causes cancer, asthma and contributes to climate change. It is particularly important to show a commitment to carbon-free transportation now as California grapples with a year-round fire season driven by climate change,” said Katie Davis, Sierra Club Santa Barbara Group chair.

“By setting this goal, MTD can plan this transition, build the necessary charging infrastructure, send a market signal to bus manufacturers, and set Santa Barbara on the path to 100 percent clean, quiet electric buses powered by 100 percent renewable energy," she said.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 

