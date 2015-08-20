MTD Announces Enhancements of 24x and 12x Lines to Begin Aug. 24

Advice

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce the upcoming implementation of the first phase of service enhancements that result from a partnership between MTD and UC Santa Barbara.

MTD and UCSB developed this partnership in response to the San Joaquin student housing project currently under construction at El Colegio and Storke Road.

“MTD is greatly appreciative of UCSB’s willingness to address the impacts of their growth on MTD’s transit service,” said MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 24, service on MTD Lines 12x and 24x will be enhanced through UCSB-funded partnership.

Line 24x will now run more frequently until approximately 11 p.m. every day year-round, and Line 12x will operate later on weekends.

“MTD and UCSB have had a long and productive partnership, and this agreement continues that tradition and brings it to a new level,” said MTD Board Chair Dave Davis.

In August 2016, as the second and final phase of this partnership, MTD will implement a new route operating on El Colegio and Storke Road between UCSB, Isla Vista and the Camino Real Marketplace, also funded by UCSB.

“In addition to an increase in student ridership of the bus, we’ve also seen a drop in the number of cars on campus. We believe students aren’t bringing as many cars to the community and we think that’s in large part because of the success of transit in Santa Barbara," said Marc Fisher, vice chancellor for administrative services at UCSB.

"And because we believe in it so strongly, we’ve worked with MTD to expand service on Line 24x and next fall, in 2016, UCSB will sponsor a new bus line to run between the center of campus and the Camino Real Marketplace," Fisher said.

MTD and UCSB look forward to continuing to partner to ensure that MTD’s public transit service meets the growing needs of Santa Barbara South Coast residents and visitors.

— Steve Mass represents Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.