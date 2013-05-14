Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:01 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

MTD Board Honors Clarence Suhr for 40 Years of Service

By Kate Schwab for Santa Barbara MTD | May 14, 2013 | 7:52 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors on Tuesday was pleased to honor longest tenured employee Clarence Suhr.

Santa Barbara MTD's Clarence Suhr holds a 33-year safe driving record. (MTD photo)
Santa Barbara MTD’s Clarence Suhr holds a 33-year safe driving record. (MTD photo)

Hired in 1973 as one of 12 drivers, Suhr was honored for 40 years of service at MTD. As a sign of respect as well as a nod to his work longevity, Suhr has been dubbed “No. 1” by his co-workers.

At the top of the seniority list, Suhr has long held the distinction of selecting his first choice of bus route to drive, four times each year. Operations Manager Bill Morris, who was trained by Suhr, presented the 33-year safe driving record holder with certificates of appreciation from Mayor Helene Schneider, state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson and Assemblyman Das Williams. Suhr was joined by his wife, Kathy, herself a former MTD employee.

“I started here at MTD just a year after Clarence. I thought he was a senior driver with so much experience,” said General Manager Sherrie Fisher, celebrating her 39th year with MTD this month. “When I began, I thought I would stay about two years with MTD.”

Hired as the first female driver by MTD in 1974, Ms. Fisher rose through the ranks and became general manager in 2003.

MTD Director Richard Weinberg thanked Suhr for “doing such a great job at training Sherrie!”

The MTD Board also acknowledged Carpinteria Beautiful for its popular Bus Bench Painting Program, now in at least its 10th year. Working with Cate School this year, the organization painted 12 MTD bus benches with whimsical sea and wildlife murals. MTD presented Carpinteria Beautiful Board President Diana Freeman and Bill Crowley, past president and current chair of the Bus Bench Painting Program, with a frame full of photos of all the benches. Located at Via Real and Nidever, the “Bookworm” bench is the personal favorite of Freeman.

The mission of Santa Barbara MTD is to enhance the personal mobility of South Coast residents and visitors by offering safe, clean, reliable, courteous, accessible, environmentally responsible and cost-effective transit service throughout the district.

— Kate Schwab is the assistant manager of marketing and customer service for Santa Barbara MTD.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 