Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 14 , 2019, 9:55 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

MTD Celebrates Half-Century of Public Transit Service

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | March 14, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

Santa Barbara MTD is celebrating 50 years of service to Santa Barbara’s South Coast community. While an act of the voters officially created the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District in 1966, public transit service officially began on Feb. 1, 1969.

To share its history with the public, MTD has launched a webpage at sbmtd.gov/50years, which has been designed with an interactive timeline showing photos and news clippings of milestones from the past 50 years.

Additionally, community members are asked to share their favorite MTD stories. The webpage has a space where people can share their earliest MTD memory, favorite bus-riding story, or how MTD has helped connect our community.

To commemorate the occasion, the agency will host an event, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the MTD administrative offices, 550 Olive St. A brief program will begin at 11:30 a.m.

The public is invited to enjoy refreshments, tour the district's new buses, and help celebrate MTD’s golden anniversary. The John G. Britton Auditorium will be transformed into the MTD Museum, full of local transit artifacts and archives to explore.

Those having memorabilia to share can contact MTD, 805-963-3364 or [email protected]

Attendees are urged to arrive by transit; the Line 20 and Crosstown Shuttle serve the area near the event location.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 