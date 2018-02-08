MTD Gives Green Light to New Website

Santa Barbara MTD’s has unveiled a new agency website where the public can access route and schedules information, real-time bus arrivals, and other agency documents.

The new site features top-quality photography highlighting the beauty of the South Coast region MTD serves, the MTD said.

The website can be accessed at the same URL as the previous site: www.sbmtd.gov.

“We are extremely excited to share our new website with the community," said Jerry Estrada, Santa Barbara MTD general manager.

"We now have a fresh, mobile-friendly design that is easy to navigate and helps you get the information you need, quickly,” he said.

The website announcement comes on the heels of the launch of MTD’s real-time arrival app and texting feature, SBMTD BusTracker, in August.

The website was developed by Santa Barbara MTD’s marketing firm Celtis Ventures, Inc.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.