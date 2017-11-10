MTD Named Transit Agency of Year

Santa Barbara MTD was named Transit Agency of the Year at California Transit Association’s 52nd Annual Fall Conference and Expo in Riverside.

The Transit Agency of the Year Award recognizes an outstanding program or service that demonstrates innovative concepts, effective problem-solving techniques, or promotes a positive image of transit in the community.

Santa Barbara MTD was recognized for the recent launch of real-time arrival bus information via a smartphone app and texting feature, improving fiscal stability measures, and for a deepened partnership with UCSB in the creation of the Line 28 service.

The California Transit Association is a statewide membership organization that supports the needs of California’s public transit systems through advocacy and education.

“The selection committee was impressed by MTD’s focus on customer service and plans to reach out to potential riders, especially students," said Len Engel, head of the award selection committee.

"Transit agencies throughout California could look to MTD as an example of how to do transit the right way,” said Engel, who is executive director/CEO of Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

“We are deeply honored to be recognized by our peers in the transit industry,” said Jerry Estrada, MTD general manager. “We will use this award to fuel us as we strive for further excellence in providing quality public transit to the South Coast.”

“Times are changing in transit, and MTD is changing with the times," said Dave Davis, MTD Board chair. "We won’t rest on our laurels, but it is nice to be recognized for all the hard work our entire MTD team does on a daily basis.”

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.