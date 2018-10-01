MTD Offers $1 Day Pass Deal For Downtown, Waterfront Shuttle

Santa Barbara MTD has announced the launch of a new one-day pass for the Downtown and Waterfront Shuttle routes.

The pass costs $1 and allows for unlimited rides in any direction on MTD’s zero-emissions battery-electric shuttles.

The pass is valid for one calendar day after first use, and is only valid on the Downtown and Waterfront Shuttles. Unused passes do not expire.

Day passes are available for purchase at MTD’s Transit Center, 1020 Chapala St., and the Administrative Offices, 550 Olive St. Other sales locations will be added, such as the Visitor Center, museums and hotels.

“We are excited to offer an even easier way to enjoy State Street and the Waterfront,” said Jerry Estrada, general manager of Santa Barbara MTD.

“Whether you are shopping, visiting the zoo, or enjoying a meal in the harbor, you can park once and rely on the shuttle to get you to your destination,” Estrada said.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.