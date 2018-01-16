MTD Offers Free Last-Mile Commuter Service From Amtrak Depots

In response to the large influx of people commuting to Santa Barbara and Goleta by train during the closure of Hwy. 101, Santa Barbara MTD is providing free last-mile service from the Santa Barbara and Goleta Amtrak stations to area transit connections and employment centers.

This booster service will run every day until further notice. All shuttles will run beginning with the first northbound train arrival mid-morning (10 a.m. hour) until 7 p.m.

The first shuttles in the morning will hold for the train to arrive. The buses' head-signs will say Special Shuttle and will run on a continuous loop throughout the day.

The Santa Barbara Shuttle will pick up at the State and Yanonali shuttle stop on the train station side of State Street and will serve MTD's Downtown Transit Center, where commuters can connect to other transit lines.

Two shuttles will serve the Goleta station: one will run between the Goleta Amtrak Station and Hollister at Palo Alto (Citrix Campus), serving major Goleta business parks and Camino Real Marketplace along the way.

The second Goleta shuttle will run between the Goleta Amtrak Station and Hollister at Patterson (Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital), serving Old Town Goleta along the way.

Commuters can get updates on this and other Santa Barbara MTD services by following MTD on Twitter at @santabarbaramtd or by calling 963-3366.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.