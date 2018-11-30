Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 10:28 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Gearing Up to Overhaul Transit Center, Upgrade Its Yard in 2019

The transit agency, which will celebrate its 50th year of service next year, is preparing a facilities master plan

“We have room to charge buses, but not the whole fleet,” says Hillary Blackerby, interim planning and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, which wants to replace its 112 buses with all-electric versions. Click to view larger
“We have room to charge buses, but not the whole fleet,” says Hillary Blackerby, interim planning and marketing manager for the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District, which wants to replace its 112 buses with all-electric versions. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 30, 2018 | 9:45 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is facing big changes in 2019.

The agency, which provides bus service between Carpinteria and Winchester Canyon near Goleta, is getting too big for its space and is preparing a facilities master plan. Since MTD wants to replace its 112 buses with an all-electric fleet, it needs to install more electric charging stations at its yard, 550 Olive St. Some of the buses will be charged on pad magnets.

"We have room to charge buses, but not the whole fleet," said Hillary Blackerby, interim planning and marketing manager. "The space constraints we have are very tight."

MTD will celebrate its 50th year of service in 2019, and as part of its facilities master plan, it intends to also renovate its downtown transit center on Chapala Street and park some vehicles at its 5353 Overpass Road property. The site has been leased to MarBorg Industries for the past 20 years, but MTD will take over half of it in 2019. Officials say the site will be a place to store and park vehicles, particularly the ones that serve Goleta and Isla Vista.

"If the bus can start out there, it can cut out the dead head," Blackerby said, referring to the down time when the bus isn't carrying passengers but is just traveling back to the station for the evening. 

The downtown circular transit center will close to buses for about eight months of renovation. The buses will pick up on Chapala and Figueroa. 

The customer service activity that takes place inside the center will move to the city parking lot next door. MTD, in a partnership with the city, plans to install roll-up bay garages to temporarily house its customer service activities. At the center, crews plan to redo the driveway and make the building ADA accessible. Right now, two MTD buses can turn into the circular transit center, but only one at a time can pull out. 

"It gets pinched," Blackerby said. 

MTD is looking to overhaul its fleet to respond to the California Air Resources Board, which is expected to adopt new Innovative Clean Transit Standards in 2019. The new rules would require zero-emission transit buses to be all-electric by 2040. The MTD board, which was the first agency in the state to use battery-electric buses in the late 1990s, plans to meet the goal by 2030 — 10 years earlier than the state mandate. 

MTD also is trying to rebuild ridership, which has steadily declined in recent years. MTD, a special district that is funded by the state and federal governments and bus fares, provided 6,425,641 passenger trips in 2017, about 1 million fewer than in 2015. Most transit agencies in California and around the country have experienced ridership declines with the rise of LyftUber and other on-demand car service companies.

Blackerby, however, told Noozhawk that ridership is on the rise for UCSB and SBCC routes.

"We're seeing double-digit year-over-year increases," Blackerby said. 

MTD plans a public outreach program in 2019 to seek input on its facilities master plan. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 