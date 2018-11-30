Santa Barbara MTD Gearing Up to Overhaul Transit Center, Upgrade Its Yard in 2019

The transit agency, which will celebrate its 50th year of service next year, is preparing a facilities master plan

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is facing big changes in 2019.

The agency, which provides bus service between Carpinteria and Winchester Canyon near Goleta, is getting too big for its space and is preparing a facilities master plan. Since MTD wants to replace its 112 buses with an all-electric fleet, it needs to install more electric charging stations at its yard, 550 Olive St. Some of the buses will be charged on pad magnets.

"We have room to charge buses, but not the whole fleet," said Hillary Blackerby, interim planning and marketing manager. "The space constraints we have are very tight."

MTD will celebrate its 50th year of service in 2019, and as part of its facilities master plan, it intends to also renovate its downtown transit center on Chapala Street and park some vehicles at its 5353 Overpass Road property. The site has been leased to MarBorg Industries for the past 20 years, but MTD will take over half of it in 2019. Officials say the site will be a place to store and park vehicles, particularly the ones that serve Goleta and Isla Vista.

"If the bus can start out there, it can cut out the dead head," Blackerby said, referring to the down time when the bus isn't carrying passengers but is just traveling back to the station for the evening.

The downtown circular transit center will close to buses for about eight months of renovation. The buses will pick up on Chapala and Figueroa.

The customer service activity that takes place inside the center will move to the city parking lot next door. MTD, in a partnership with the city, plans to install roll-up bay garages to temporarily house its customer service activities. At the center, crews plan to redo the driveway and make the building ADA accessible. Right now, two MTD buses can turn into the circular transit center, but only one at a time can pull out.

"It gets pinched," Blackerby said.

MTD is looking to overhaul its fleet to respond to the California Air Resources Board, which is expected to adopt new Innovative Clean Transit Standards in 2019. The new rules would require zero-emission transit buses to be all-electric by 2040. The MTD board, which was the first agency in the state to use battery-electric buses in the late 1990s, plans to meet the goal by 2030 — 10 years earlier than the state mandate.

MTD also is trying to rebuild ridership, which has steadily declined in recent years. MTD, a special district that is funded by the state and federal governments and bus fares, provided 6,425,641 passenger trips in 2017, about 1 million fewer than in 2015. Most transit agencies in California and around the country have experienced ridership declines with the rise of Lyft, Uber and other on-demand car service companies.

Blackerby, however, told Noozhawk that ridership is on the rise for UCSB and SBCC routes.

"We're seeing double-digit year-over-year increases," Blackerby said.

MTD plans a public outreach program in 2019 to seek input on its facilities master plan.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.