MTD Sets Public Meetings to Discuss Options for Emergency Service Reductions

By Natasha Garduno for Santa Barbara MTD | July 24, 2013 | 5:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara MTD drivers, mechanics and utility workers are represented by Teamsters Union Local 186, which has concerns about the impact of California’s Public Employees Pension Reform Act of 2013 on bargaining rights.

These concerns have created a situation that may cause MTD to lose federal funding. Loss of this funding would force MTD to reduce its operating budget by approximately 30 percent and severely reduce transit service in our area — possibly as soon as this fall. While it is sincerely hoped that the issue will be resolved before such service reductions become necessary, MTD must plan for them, just in case.

MTD has prepared two draft Emergency Service Reduction Plan options, which may be reviewed on the MTD website by clicking here and are available at the Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St.

MTD will be holding three additional meetings at the following locations:

» Monday, July 29 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Carpinteria City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria

» Thursday, Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. in the Faulkner Gallery at Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara

» Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta

The public is encouraged to attend these additional meetings to provide input. MTD also still encourages those interested but unable to attend any of the meetings to:

» Write to MTD, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

» Call 805.963.3364 x555

» Send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

— Natasha Garduno is an administrative assistant for Santa Barbara MTD.

 
