MTD Sets Two More Public Meetings on Proposed Service Cuts

Santa Barbara MTD drivers, mechanics and utility workers are represented by Teamsters Union Local 186, which has concerns about the impact of California’s Public Employees Pension Reform Act of 2013 on bargaining rights.

These concerns have created a situation that may cause MTD to lose federal funding. Loss of this funding would force MTD to reduce its operating budget by approximately 30 percent and severely reduce transit service in our area — possibly as soon as this fall. While it is sincerely hoped that the issue will be resolved before such service reductions become necessary, MTD must plan for them, just in case.

MTD has prepared two draft Emergency Service Reduction Plan options, which may be reviewed on the MTD website by clicking here and are available at the Transit Center at 1020 Chapala St.

MTD will be holding three additional meetings at the following locations:

» 6:30 p.m. this Thursday at Embarcadero Hall, 935 Embarcadero del Norte in Isla Vista

» 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 at the MTD Administrative Office, 550 Olive St. in Santa Barbara (free bus transportation will be provided after this meeting)

The public is encouraged to attend these additional meetings to provide input. MTD also still encourages those interested but unable to attend any of the meetings to:

» Write to MTD, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101

» Call 805.963.3364 x555

» Send an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

— Imelda Martin is an executive assistant for Santa Barbara MTD.