Monday, June 4 , 2018, 4:31 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

MTD to Provide New Shuttle Service Link

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | March 29, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

To ensure train commuters from points south can get to their jobs swiftly, Santa Barbara MTD will be providing new first mile/last mile connecting shuttle service.

The service will go from the Santa Barbara and Goleta Amtrak stations to area transit connections and employment centers when the Pacific Surfliner train’s new early morning service begins Monday, April 2.

Riders with a valid train ticket will board the connecting shuttle for free.
 
The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG) has contracted with Santa Barbara MTD to provide this connecting service for the duration of the two-year pilot of the Surfliner retiming project.

There will be three corridors served with a new shuttle route, with one serving Downtown Santa Barbara locations and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The other two shuttles will serve the Goleta station: one will run between the Goleta Amtrak Station and Hollister at Palo Alto (LogMeIn Campus), serving major Goleta business parks and Camino Real Marketplace along the way.

The second Goleta shuttle will run between the Goleta Amtrak Station and Hollister at Patterson (Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital), serving Old Town Goleta along the way.
 
The express shuttle service will run weekdays only, serving each of the three routes once in the morning and once in the afternoon.

All shuttles will await the arrival of the early morning train, expected to be at the Santa Barbara station at 6:47 a.m. and the Goleta station at 7:02 a.m.

The shuttles will then serve the return trip, dropping off commuters at their respective train stations in time for the afternoon train departures from Goleta at 4:25 p.m. and Santa Barbara at 4:40 p.m.

The buses' head signs will say Santa Barbara Amtrak Shuttle, West Goleta Amtrak Shuttle and East Goleta Amtrak Shuttle. All three routes have limited stops to ensure an express trip.

The Santa Barbara shuttle will pick up inside the Santa Barbara Amtrak depot lot at the bus loading zone. The two Goleta s

Commuters can get more information by calling 963-3366 or by emailing [email protected] Maps with route and stop details and estimated times are included in the attached file.

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 