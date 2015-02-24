Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:48 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara MTD Unveils New ‘Bendy Bus’ to Help with SBCC Passenger Load

Local students make up a large portion of the passengers riding the 15x line, and the extra-long buses will help meet growing demand

A new articulated, or “bendy,” bus is unveiled Monday at the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District offices on Olive Street. MTD now has three bendy buses, each capable of hauling 112 passengers. (John Palminteri / KEYT photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | February 24, 2015 | 5:25 p.m.

Over a million bus trips were taken by students enrolled at Santa Barbara City College last year, and on Monday, Santa Barbara's Metropolitan Transportation District unveiled a new articulated, or "bendy," bus to help with that passenger load.

MTD now has three bendy buses, including the one that was introduced on Monday morning at its business office, each capable of hauling 112 passengers during each trip.

All three of the extra-long buses run on the 15x line, which is an express line that runs from SBCC to Isla Vista, with stops on both SBCC campuses and then alternately stops on El Colegio in Isla Vista as well as Storke Road in Goleta.

Last year, 262,000 trips were taken by SBCC students on the 15x.

"We just ran out of capacity is what it was," MTD General Manager Jerry Estrada said.

Two of the buses have been running since Jan. 20, according to Estrada, and had great success since.

"It's been fantastic," he said, adding that the new buses add a 40 percent capacity increase to each bus.

The district has seen demand "growing over the years," he said, adding that in 2012, the district brought in a bendy bus to do a month-long trial to see how it would fit into the community.

"We're really pleased to be able to provide this," he said.

All three articulated buses cost the district about $2.2 million, which was spent by the district from its capital fund.

SBCC students pay $30 a semester when they enroll, granting them a special pass and unlimited trips on any MTD line with a student identification card.

Estrada said he met on campus with students last week and they were "overwhelmingly appreciative."

As for the future and whether ridership will continue to increase, "we think three (buses) is enough for now," he said, adding the district is always trying to evaluate demand.

