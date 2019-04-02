MTD Wants Public to Help Drive Conversation on Route Changes

Santa Barbara MTD is hosting a set of public outreach meetings in April, and is inviting the public to take a brief survey giving feedback on proposed service changes to local bus service.

The meetings are held annually in the spring to receive input on proposed changes that would go into effect on Aug. 19.

The current proposal includes a route change and stop changes to the Line 3, which serves the Oak Park and Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital area.

The changes are due to planned construction and re-configuration of the Cottage Hospital campus, and a city of Santa Barbara project that would change circulation patterns on Bath and Castillo streets in the area.

Since its inception in August 2016, Line 28 has seen growing demand and ridership in Isla Vista and at UCSB.

The operation of Line 28 (UCSB Shuttle) is funded through an agreement with UCSB. MTD and UCSB are in discussions to increase frequency and expand capacity on Line 28.

In the interest of improving the express nature of Lines 12x (Goleta Express) and 24x (UCSB Express), MTD proposes to make fewer stops on those two lines.

The corridors these lines serve are also served by local Lines 6 and 11, which stop at every stop along the way. Traditionally, express services make fewer stops which makes for a quicker trip.

A full list of proposed stop changes can be found at the website listed below.

The proposal also includes minor changes to the schedules of Lines 4, 5, 10, 14, 15x, 17 and 20 to improve on-time performance.

Similarly, minor schedule adjustments to several booster services serving La Colina and Goleta Valley junior highs and San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools are proposed to make the services more on-time.

MTD has applied for grant funding for a one-year pilot to implement flexible, on-demand, curb-to-curb shared microtransit inside a specified zone using passenger vans for a low flat rate.

Rides would be ordered via a smartphone app or by calling the Transit Center. Work is underway to determine the specific service zone for this pilot.

MTD invites the public to learn more and to give feedback via an online survey that explains all the proposed changes at www.sbmtd.gov/servicechanges. The survey is available in English and Spanish.

Community meetings will be held at the following locations and times. Spanish/English interpretation will be provided.



Tuesday, April 9, 6 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, room 6, 5679 Hollister Ave.



Thursday, April 11, 6 p.m., Carpinteria Library multipurpose room, 5141 Carpinteria Ave.



Monday, April 15, 6 p.m., MTD administrative offices, John G. Britton Auditorium, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara.



Wednesday, April 17, noon, MTD administrative offices, John G. Britton Auditorium, 550 Olive St., Santa Barbara.

In addition, a presentation on the proposed changes will be given at the 6 p.m. April 23 meeting of the Isla Vista Community Services District Board of Directors.

Direct questions on proposed service changes to Santa Barbara MTD, 805-963-3364 or email [email protected]

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.