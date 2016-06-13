MTD Youth Art Contest Winners Announced

Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District is pleased to announce the winners of the 2015 Youth Art Contest. This year’s theme was “Riding the Bus with MTD.”

Artists in grades 1-6 participated through after-school programs, submitting over 200 colorful entries to the contest.

Participating programs included the local branches of the Santa Barbara Public Library, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria; Girls, Inc. of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria; and Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation’s Recreation After-school Program.

MTD thanks the many school children who submitted artwork. It was difficult to choose from so many talented budding artists!

MTD employees voted on the submissions and chose the award winners.

Grades 1-2

1st Place: Jaqueline Guadian, Aliso School, Grade 1

2nd Place: McKenna Rose Quinn, Adams School, Grade 2

3rd Place: Stephanie Ortiz, Roosevelt School, Grade 2

Grades 3-4

1st Place: Terry Chen, Ellwood School, Grade 3

2nd Place: Lizbeth Alpizar, Aliso School, Grade 4

3rd Place: Nayari Uribe-Diaz, Washington School, Grade 3

Grades 5-6

1st Place: Joshua Zaragoza-Wazny, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Grade 5

2nd Place: Izzy Sweda, Roosevelt School, Grade 6

3rd Place (tie): Julianna Ornelas, Canalino School, Grade 5 and Enzo Iglesias, Roosevelt School, Grade 5

— Nancy Alexander is Santa Barbara MTD’s public outreach administrator.