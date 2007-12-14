MTD’s Transit Center Decision Won’t Be a Rash One
The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District's current transit center was built in 1974 when MTD operated 12 buses. Today we operate 103 vehicles, many of which are battery-electric and hybrid-electric. Needless to say we have
exceeded capacity of our current transit center in the 1000 block of Chapala St. The MTD is proud to be partnered with the city of Santa Barbara Redevelopment Agency as we explore future possibilities for this very important community asset.
Recently, we jointly sent out a Request for Qualifications, or RFQ, for a master developer. We received several submittals and are currently reviewing each very carefully. During the RFQ process we look at potential developer’s skills and qualifications; we are not reviewing specific designs for the project site.
Before any designs are crafted we will conduct extensive public outreach. Our goal is to create a state-of-the-art transit center that will meet the needs of our community for today and for the future. We are sensitive to your concerns of size, bulk and scale. We will continue to involve the community in planning for the future of this highly visible site.
Additionally, I have heard concerns regarding MTD’s choice to remain at our present location. Currently, passengers ride into the central business district for work and business all day long. Putting this in perspective, MTD bears a federal distinction as a transit-intensive city in recognition of the unusually high level of transit service and ridership for a small city. Area residents use the service accordingly, taking more than 7,600,000 rides annually — or 24,000 on a
typical weekday. On an average weekday, more than 7,400 passengers board at our current transit center. The majority of these riders depend on public transit for transportation, and for many, their destination is downtown Santa Barbara.
If the transit center were to be relocated to the rail station, our passengers would be severely affected by the move. Our passengers would be inconvenienced with more than 1,680 hours per day of wasted travel time. This is a large number considering a maximum of three peak-hour commuter trains that would be serving the rail station.
As a transit professional, I understand the importance of a multimodal facility. MTD performed extensive analysis of the current rail station and found the location, size and surrounding infrastructure to be inadequate for our needs. Had the current rail station been located in the central business district, a multomodal facility would have been ideal. The MTD and the RDA staff agree that the best location is the current location. An independent study validated these findings.
I assure you that when commuter rail comes to Santa Barbara, MTD will have satellite facilities with dedicated buses ready and waiting to disperse our commuter population.
Sherrie Fisher
General Manager, Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. San Marcos Outlasted by Buena in Home Run Party - April 24, 2018 | 10:34 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara Squeaks by Dos Pueblos in Game-Count Victory - April 24, 2018 | 10:04 p.m.
- 3. Santa Barbara Turns in Solid Performance, Ends Dos Pueblos’ 16-Game Win… - April 24, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.
- 4. Santa Barbara City Officials Wrestle With How to Fill Gregg Hart’s Pending… - April 24, 2018 | 9:19 p.m.
- 5. Dos Pueblos Takes Home Win Against Ventura - April 24, 2018 | 9:12 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >