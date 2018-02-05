Mud Removal Prompts Fairview Onramp Closure

Caltrans continues operating dump trucks, excavators and loaders to remove mud/debris as part of the clean-up and repair efforts that will require the southbound Highway 101 onramp and No. 3 (far right) lane closure at Fairview Avenue all week in Goleta.

Roadwork hours are from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. daily. Delays of 10-15 minutes are anticipated. The daytime closures will continue through Friday, Feb. 9.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates in Santa Barbara County, motorists may call Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.

Also, a free Quickmap app will provide real-time information on full closures, CHP incidents, traffic cameras and other important highway information, Caltrans said. Visit http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov.

— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.