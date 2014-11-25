MUFG Union Bank Partners with Anthony’s to Provide Free Christmas Trees to Military Families

For the seventh year, MUFG Union Bank is partnering with Anthony Dal Bello, owner of Anthony’s Christmas Trees & Wreaths, to participate in the national Trees for Troops program.

Working in concert with local military groups, the bank is providing 175 Christmas trees to pre-selected active military families on the Central Coast and 25 trees to the national Trees for Troops program for shipment to military bases.

In Santa Barbara, 25 local military families will pick up their free Christmas tree on Sunday, Nov. 30.

Known locally as “A Noble Fir for a Noble Cause,” MUFG Union Bank’s support has grown to six locations: Lompoc, Paso Robles, Port Hueneme, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Simi Valley.

Local military families will pick up their trees and celebrate with an event at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 at Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

— Suzanne Crosina-Sahm is a corporate communications consultant for MUFG Union Bank.