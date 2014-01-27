Mulch Available Through Santa Barbara County for Drought Relief

In this time of emergency drought conditions, the Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department wants to remind everyone about our great mulch program that can greatly reduce the need for water for your plants, gardens and trees.

Mulch limits water evaporation, suppresses weeds and contributes to the overall health of the soil. The mulch we offer is ground green waste from the countywide yard waste collection programs, and there are several easy ways to complete the loop and put the material to work literally in our own backyards.

Please consult our website, LessIsMore.org, for all the details, but here’s a summary of what we offer.

Mulch can be picked up at no charge at the South Coast Recycling & Transfer Station. There is a small fee if you want the mulch loaded for you. Call 805.681.4345 for hours and availability.

Mulch can also be picked up at no charge at the Santa Ynez Recycling & Transfer Station. Again, there is a small fee if you want the mulch loaded for you. Call 805.688.3555 for hours and availability.

County trucks can also deliver mulch to you for as low as $10 per ton. The mulch purchasing agreement and pricing can be found online, or you can call 805.681.4981, to learn more about our mulch delivery service. Click here for more information about the benefits of mulch and the different ways to get the material.

— Thomas Chiarodit is a senior program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department-Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.