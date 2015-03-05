Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 2:32 pm | Partly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

‘Mulch Madness’ Returning to Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden

By Dave Bemis for the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden | March 5, 2015 | 7:52 a.m.

Home gardeners can get a wide range of free advice from trained docents and local professionals when “Mulch Madness” returns Saturday, March 14 to the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden.

In return, everyone is invited to bring garden tools and help spread mulch to support the native plants that have begun to thrive in the 6-year-old public garden in Buellton.

The free event from 9 a.m. to noon will feature workshops on mulch — including different kinds, where to get them and how to use them. It also will include sessions on creating bee and butterfly habitats and “water-friendly” landscapes.

Those attending can ask general gardening questions, bring a cutting or photo of any native plant they have questions about, and take a guided tour of the garden to learn more about drought-tolerant plants.

A milestone will be celebrated at 10 a.m. with a groundbreaking ceremony for the garden’s first two buildings — a shade structure with tables for propagation and educational activities, and a storage building. Both have been designed by steel craftsman Pat Carson of Buellton.

Refreshments will be served.

Since the 2.5-acre interpretive garden opened in 2009, mulch has helped control weeds, build good soil and reduce water consumption, just as it can do in home gardens.

MarBorg Industries has donated 40 cubic yards of mulch to be spread at this year’s fifth annual event. Board members of the nonprofit garden say no hands are too small or too big, too young or too old to help with the effort.

The garden’s mission is to encourage community collaboration and new ways of thinking about environmental education by providing a unique, accessible and interactive environment highlighting plants native to the Santa Ynez River watershed. 

In addition to providing a peaceful refuge for visitors, it hosts frequent educational events. Interpretive signs have been added over the years, and a children’s amphitheater was added in 2014.

The botanic garden is at the west end of Buellton’s River View Park at the south end of Sycamore Drive.

For more information, call board member and landscape designer Eva Powers at 805.350.0360 or click here.

— Dave Bemis represents the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden.

 

