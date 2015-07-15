Mulch Pile Burns in Veronica Springs Area Near Santa Barbara

Advice

Santa Barbara County firefighters were called out late Tuesday night for a report of a vegetation fire in the Veronica Springs area near Santa Barbara.

Crews who responded shortly before midnight found a pile of wood chips and mulch burning off the 900 block of Veronica Springs Road, according to fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The blaze was quickly contained, and burned a 30-by-50-foot area, Zaniboni.

Cause of the fire was undetermined, Zaniboni said.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, he added.

