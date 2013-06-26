Multi-Agency Drug Sweeps Net 20 Arrests

Twenty people were arrested Wednesday in a multi-agency drug-enforcement sweep in the Santa Maria Valley, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Santa Maria officers worked with the Santa Barbara Regional Narcotic Enforcement Team, the county Sheriff’s and Probation departments, and the FBI to conduct “street enforcement saturation sweeps” targeting narcotics offenders, said police Sgt. Jack Dunn.

“Subjects arrested were charged with possession of controlled substances, under the influence of controlled substances, and probation/parole violations,” Dunn said.

The sweep was aimed at reducing the number of narcotics-related crimes in the city, Dunn said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .