Multi-Agency Raid Targets Central Coast Drug Ring

Twelve people are arrested in an operation coordinated by the FBI and the San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office

Federal agents and San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday carried out pre-dawn searches of several homes, the culmination of an 18-month investigation into an alleged methamphetamine and heroin trafficking ring.

On Tuesday morning, the FBI held a news conference at its regional office in Santa Maria to announce the arrest of 12 south San Luis Obispo County residents named in a federal grand jury indictment on April 3.

The joint operation — dubbed "Operation All In The Family" and which was carried out by the FBI, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the California Highway Patrol, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Pismo Beach, Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Grover Beach police departments — resulted in the seizure of dozens of rifles and handguns and several thousand dollars in cash.

Sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla said the investigation was ongoing Tuesday, and a number of search warrants remained to be served.

FBI Special Agent Terry Wade said the indictment targeted the Rocha family, which operated in and around Santa Maria, and allegedly distributed very high-quality methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin in San Luis Obispo County.

Wade said the investigation began in 2013 but would not elaborate on how it was initiated.

The 12 people arrested Tuesday are facing a host of federal charges including conspiracy, distributing controlled substances and distributing controlled substances near a school.

The following people were arrested:

» Jose Alfredo Rocha Sr., 52, of Nipomo

» Irene Rocha, 49, of Nipomo

» Jose Alfredo Rocha Jr., 24, of Nipomo

» Tony Perfecto Rocha, 23, of Nipomo

» Anna Rosa Rocha, 28, of Nipomo

» Maria Ynez Flores, 19, of Nipomo

» Kyle Joseph Edelen, 31, of Nipomo

» Frank Eugene Martinez, 26, of Nipomo

» Chase Ross Twomey, 26, of Nipomo

» Peter Bernard Salinas, 55, of Oceano

» Emil Brieg IV, 19, of Oceano

» Jim Elkins, 59, of Grover Beach

One additional suspect, Victor "Speedy" Gonzales, 36, of Nipomo, remained at large Tuesday morning, Cipolla said.

All taken into custody Tuesday were expected to make initial appearances in federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

— Matt Fountain is a reporter for the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Contact him at [email protected].