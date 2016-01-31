Multi-Instrumentalists, Producers Stephen and Lafa Taylor to Play at Velvet Jones

On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016, Silverlake native Stephen will grace Velvet Jones with his intelligent electronic sounds, joined by Los Angeles's Lafa Taylor, who will ensure that the night will have everyone in the room dancing.

Fast rising Los Angeles-based artist Stephen has been causing quite the stir for a 23 year old with only a few releases to his name.

The thoughtful producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter’s vulnerable yet empowering style has struck a nerve with the masses, garnering millions of plays across his two original tracks “Remembering Myself” and “Fly Down,” along with impressive looks from the likes of Noisey, Billboard and The New York Times.

Stephen’s latest offering from his forthcoming album, Crossfire, carries a deeply personal message. Stephen is standing out as someone to keep a keen eye on.

Criss-crossing the intersection of intelligent hip-hop, R&B and electronic dance music, Lafa Taylor is a colorful West Coast based singer, rapper and producer.

Lafa’s gritty, sexy, bass heavy beats confidently blur boundaries and captivate listeners with diverse musical tastes.

His collage of tasteful multi-tempo music keeps people dancing and engaged. With a vocal style that ranges from smooth melodies to tongue twisting rhymes, Lafa’s music carries a message of inspiration while staying relatable and realistic.

The cost to attend Stephen and Lafa Taylor at Velvet Jones Feb. 13 ranges from $12-$14. Doors open at 8 p.m.

— Thomas Dawson represents Velvet Jones.