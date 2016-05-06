Multi-Racial, Multi-Genre, All-Female Dance Troupe Mix’d Ingredients Coming to UCSB

The UC Santa Barbara MultiCultural Center is excited to host a free dance performance entitled “In Between the Seams” by the Mix’d Ingrdnts Dance Company at 8 p.m Friday, May 20, 2016, in the MultiCultural Center Theater.

With a diverse combination of movement and poetic prose, the multi-ethnic dance company Mix’d Ingrdnts produces a multi-genre performance that goes beyond the boundaries and broadens understanding of the importance of human connection.

Going against the objectification of women, these dancers exemplify freedom, confidence and empowerment. They seek to perform freely without degradation in any way and at the same time, perform on par with other all male dance groups.

Mix’d Ingrdnts performs a variety of dancing styles from ballet and house to hip hop and break dancing.

Based in Oakland, Calif., founders Samara and Jenay are redefining street dance performance by creating community and generating a new vision for female dance performers.

The group will also hold a free workshop on Urban Dance from 3-4 p.m. Friday, May 20, 2016, in the MCC Lounge. Registration is required, so email [email protected] to save a spot.

For more information, visit www.mixingrdnts.com.

— Carol Dinh is the publicist and marketing coordinator for the UCSB MultiCultural Center.