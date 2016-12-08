Sports Complex Proposed For City-Owned Lompoc Land Once Planned for Space Center

Land once planned for a space center could become home to a sports complex in Lompoc, the City Council heard Tuesday night as several community members spoke up in favor of the idea.

Administrative Analyst Laura Candy gave the presentation on the proposal for 82 acres of city-owned land near Allan Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center off Highway 1.

“It would provide much-needed and desired new pristine fields which will also attract a large influx of visitors to our community for use of the facility, enhancing our local economy enormously,” she said. “It will become a desirable destinations for many on a year-round basis.”

The facility would include fields for softball and baseball along with others for football and soccer. Synthetic turf is planned to keep maintenance costs down and lights would allow night competition.

Other features would be batting cages, a playground and two-story building with a sports grill on the upper floor with views of Vandenberg Air Force Base launch pads and championship fields. Locker rooms, offices and restrooms would be on the lower level.

“This is conceptual to see if you guys are interested in possibly using this land for a facility like that,” Candy said.

The site has been eyed for a space and education center, but stalled multiple times after troubles finding a qualified developer.

The federal deed that granted the property to the city required the site to be used for recreation or education.

The sports complex proposal drew favorable comments from council members.

“Looks like a great project, so far,” Councilman Victor Vega said.

“I’m real pleased to see this. We talked about this for the last six to eight months on what to do with that piece of property,” Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl said during what was his last meeting on the council.

Developing the sports complex at the site would not mean a loss of prime agricultural land, Holmdahl added.

The cost of the project would be identified in the next phase, city staff told council members.

“Obviously, there are many many unanswered questions and you just wanted to present us with a concept here,” Mayor Bob Lingl said. “I don’t know about the public, but I’m excited to see what it could be.

“The other thing I want to say is darn it, Lompoc deserves something like this,” Lingl added. “We definitely deserve something like this.”

At the end of the meeting, council members directed staff to bring the item back to get more information about costs and other details.

Several soccer players and coaches urged the council to move forward on the project.

“It’s out there. It can be done. I really think that our children deserve this,” said Chris Braxton, parks and recreation commissioner, noting the city has been home to many youths who grew up be great athletes.

In addition to sports, the facility could host dog shows, faith-based events and more, Candy said.

A ropes course and zip line would attract thrill-seekers, already lured by SkyDive Santa Barbara at the nearby Lompoc Airport.

“We actually have the capability of being the longest zip line on the Central Coast if we choose to design it that way,” Candy said.

Plenty of parking would be available on site and at nearby Hancock College, she added.

Some 80 local soccer club teams exists in Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, and Orcutt and play year-round despite limited fields, Candy said.

The project could be funded through developer impact fees, grants, naming opportunities, bond measures, fundraisers and more, she added.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said pinning down project costs would be a key next step.

“We felt we needed to have some encouragement if that’s the direction you want to go,” Wiemiller said.

The existing athletic fields would not be abandoned, he added. Instead, the revenue from the sports complex could help fund improvements.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.