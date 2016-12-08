Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:46 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sports Complex Proposed For City-Owned Lompoc Land Once Planned for Space Center

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 8, 2016 | 4:24 p.m.

Land once planned for a space center could become home to a sports complex in Lompoc, the City Council heard Tuesday night as several community members spoke up in favor of the idea.

Administrative Analyst Laura Candy gave the presentation on the proposal for 82 acres of city-owned land near Allan Hancock College’s Lompoc Valley Center off Highway 1. 

“It would provide much-needed and desired new pristine fields which will also attract a large influx of visitors to our community for use of the facility, enhancing our local economy enormously,” she said. “It will become a desirable destinations for many on a year-round basis.”

The facility would include fields for softball and baseball along with others for football and soccer. Synthetic turf is planned to keep maintenance costs down and lights would allow night competition.

Other features would be batting cages, a playground and two-story building with a sports grill on the upper floor with views of Vandenberg Air Force Base launch pads and championship fields. Locker rooms, offices and restrooms would be on the lower level.

“This is conceptual to see if you guys are interested in possibly using this land for a facility like that,” Candy said.

The site has been eyed for a space and education center, but stalled multiple times after troubles finding a qualified developer.

The federal deed that granted the property to the city required the site to be used for recreation or education.

The sports complex proposal drew favorable comments from council members.

“Looks like a great project, so far,” Councilman Victor Vega said.

“I’m real pleased to see this. We talked about this for the last six to eight months on what to do with that piece of property,” Councilman DeWayne Holmdahl said during what was his last meeting on the council. 

Lompoc considers a sports complex for the 82-acre site once considered for a space center. Click to view larger
Lompoc considers a sports complex for the 82-acre site once considered for a space center.  (City of Lompoc photo)

Developing the sports complex at the site would not mean a loss of prime agricultural land, Holmdahl added.

The cost of the project would be identified in the next phase, city staff told council members.

“Obviously, there are many many unanswered questions and you just wanted to present us with a concept here,” Mayor Bob Lingl said. “I don’t know about the public, but I’m excited to see what it could be. 

“The other thing I want to say is darn it, Lompoc deserves something like this,” Lingl added. “We definitely deserve something like this.”

At the end of the meeting, council members directed staff to bring the item back to get more information about costs and other details.

Several soccer players and coaches urged the council to move forward on the project. 

“It’s out there. It can be done. I really think that our children deserve this,” said Chris Braxton, parks and recreation commissioner, noting the city has been home to many youths who grew up be great athletes.

In addition to sports, the facility could host dog shows, faith-based events and more, Candy said.

A ropes course and zip line would attract thrill-seekers, already lured by SkyDive Santa Barbara at the nearby Lompoc Airport.

“We actually have the capability of being the longest zip line on the Central Coast if we choose to design it that way,” Candy said. 

Plenty of parking would be available on site and at nearby Hancock College, she added.

Some 80 local soccer club teams exists in Lompoc, Santa Ynez, Santa Maria, and Orcutt and play year-round despite limited fields, Candy said.

The project could be funded through developer impact fees, grants, naming opportunities, bond measures, fundraisers and more, she added.

City Manager Patrick Wiemiller said pinning down project costs would be a key next step.

“We felt we needed to have some encouragement if that’s the direction you want to go,” Wiemiller said. 

The existing athletic fields would not be abandoned, he added. Instead, the revenue from the sports complex could help fund improvements.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 