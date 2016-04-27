Multi-Vehicle Crash Snarls Highway 101 Traffic in Montecito

Injuries reported in accident in southbound lanes near Hot Springs Road

Three people were hospitalized and traffic on southbound Highway 101 in Montecito was snarled Wednesday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision, involving five vehicles, occurred shortly before 4 p.m. north of Hot Springs Road, the CHP said.

Firefighters from the city of Santa Barbara and Montecito, along with two AMR ambulances, were dispatched to the scene, said Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce of the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Three of the vehicles sustained major damage from what appeared to be a chain-reaction, rear-end collision, de Ponce said.

Three patients suffering moderate injuries were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, de Ponce said.

At least two southbound lanes were blocked for a time, according to the CHP.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

