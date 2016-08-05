Major-Injury Crash Shuts Down Highway 154 Near Santa Barbara

Head-on collision near San Antonio Creek Road involved a passenger car and an RV

One person was critically injured and Highway 154 was shut down in both directions near Santa Barbara Friday afternoon following a multi-vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The head-on crash, involving an RV and at least one other vehicle, occurred at about 12:20 p.m. north of San Antonio Creek Road, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The male driver of a passenger vehicle suffered major injuries and was trapped in the wreckage, Zaniboni said.

He was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by AMR ambulance. His name and details on his condition were not available.

Two occupants of the RV were not hurt, Zaniboni said.

Traffic was being diverted for a time at Old San Marcos Road and San Antonio Creek Road.

Shortly before 1 p.m., one lane was reopened, and traffic was being alternated.

The crash was under investigation by the CHP.

