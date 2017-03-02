Multi-Vehicle Crash Ties Up Highway 101 Traffic in Carpinteria

A multi-vehicle accident on Highway 101 in Carpinteria was disrupting the morning commute on Thursday.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Santa Monica Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Three of the five vehicles involved ended up blocking the left-hand lane, the CHP said.

There were injuries reported, but details were not immediately available.

The crash was creating a significant backup for northbound traffic.

