Multi-year Investigation in Santa Barbara County Leads to Arrests for Illegal Sales of Firearms

38 people arrested on various charges in sweep that ended last month

On May 26, 2016, detectives from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau arrested Jose Munoz, 49 of Santa Maria, in the 600 block of West Morison, Santa Maria for an outstanding arrest warrant for sales of methamphetamine.

This arrest concluded a multi-year investigation by the Special Investigations Bureau of the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) into gang members, narcotic dealers, and illegal firearms sales in the Santa Maria Valley.

During the course of this investigation, undercover agents from the ATF purchased narcotics and firearms from multiple people in the Santa Maria Valley.

As a result of this very complex investigation, law enforcement officers arrested 38 suspects, seized 45 firearms, 11,109 rounds of ammunition, 14.6 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $661,380, 2.1 pounds of heroin with a street value of $95,130, 167 grams of cocaine with a street value of $30,040, and $84,698 worth of currency was seized as a result of illegal narcotic and firearms sales.

Below is a list of suspects and charges that were arrested during the course of this investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office and assisting agencies chose not to release this information sooner due to the on-going investigation and the fact others were still being sought. As of today the investigation is concluded.

Suspects Charged with State Charges:

» Alex Ausan, 36 of Santa Maria, Firearm Violations

» Carmelo Ayala, 38 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Daniel Deleon, 38 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» David Galvan, 56 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Gabriel Estrada, 37 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Gonesico Olivas, 66 of Taft, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Griselda Diaz, 31 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Ivan Jasso, 20 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Jennifer Agic, 31 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Joanna Savoy, 35 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Jonathan Chavez, 24 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Jonathan Zaranda, 23 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Jose Munoz, 49, of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Juanita Gonzales, 43 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Juan Juarez, 25 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Maryzela Ayala, 36 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Monica Guerrero, 27 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Melissa Fuentes, 32 of Buellton, Narcotic Violations

»Ramiro Pizano, 39 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Richard Flowers, 28 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Richard Sierra, 25 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Rigoberto Castillo, 25 of Nipomo, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Rosamaria Alvarado, 24 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Steven Rincon, 38 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Gang Violations

» Steven Vega, 25 of Santa Maria, Narcotic and Firearm Violations

» Tameka Lewis, 37 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

Suspects Charged with Federal Charges:

» Alfred Plaza, 53 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Andre Sanchez, 27 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Angel Herrera, 43 of Santa Maria, Firearm and Narcotic Violations

» Christopher Estrada, 26 of Santa Maria, Firearm and Narcotic Violations

» Daniel Hanson, 24 of Santa Maria, Firearm Violations

» Darold Oliva, 44 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Gary Hanson, 59 of Santa Maria, Firearm Violations

» Jose Espinoza, 36 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

»Margret Ponce, 44 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Steve Aguilar, 54 of Santa Maria, Firearm Violations

» Thomas Allen, 30 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations

» Yesenia Herrera, 24 of Santa Maria, Narcotic Violations