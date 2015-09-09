Friday, April 6 , 2018, 10:13 am | Partly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 
Advice

MultiCultural Center to Bring Afro-Punk and Cumbia Groovers ‘La Misa Negra’ to UCSB

By Carol Dinh for UCSB MultiCultural Center | September 9, 2015 | 1:48 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 21, the UCSB MultiCultural Center kicks off the new academic year and fall quarter with La Misa Negra, a 9-piece band from Oakland, Calif. that plays a unique blend of 1950s and '60s style cumbia and high energy Afro-Colombian dance music.

Powered by horn and accordion-driven riffs, a fierce rhythm section and a vintage Colombian sound, La Misa Negra delivers an electrifying performance that explodes with infectious dance grooves and punk rock energy.

Founded by guitar and accordion player Marco Polo Santiago, La Misa Negra (which translates to black mass or black ritual) consists of Diana Trujillo (lead vocals), Saday Cordoba (backup vocals, choreography), Justin Chin (tenor sax, baritone sax), Morgan Nilsen (clarinet), Anthony Anderson (trumpet), Erich Huffaker (upright bass), Craig Miller (drums, percussion) and Elena de Troya (percussion).

The symbolism behind their name pays tribute to the genre’s African roots and Caribbean heritage and celebrates the spirit and ritual of dance.

On the strength of their wild and one-of-a-kind shows, La Misa Negra has gained a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands to emerge from the Bay Area in recent years, garnering a diverse fan base that transcends musical, cultural and generational divides.

After performing extensively throughout California with the likes of Arcade Fire, Ozomatli, Ana Tijoux, Bomba Estereo, El Gran Silencio, Celso Piña and Meshell Ndegeocello, La Misa Negra recently released their much anticipated debut album, Misa de Medianoche.

For more information about the band, please visit www.lamisanegra.com.

— Carol Dinh is a publicist representing UCSB MultiCultural Center

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 