MultiCultural Center to Bring Afro-Punk and Cumbia Groovers ‘La Misa Negra’ to UCSB

On Monday, Sept. 21, the UCSB MultiCultural Center kicks off the new academic year and fall quarter with La Misa Negra, a 9-piece band from Oakland, Calif. that plays a unique blend of 1950s and '60s style cumbia and high energy Afro-Colombian dance music.

Powered by horn and accordion-driven riffs, a fierce rhythm section and a vintage Colombian sound, La Misa Negra delivers an electrifying performance that explodes with infectious dance grooves and punk rock energy.

Founded by guitar and accordion player Marco Polo Santiago, La Misa Negra (which translates to black mass or black ritual) consists of Diana Trujillo (lead vocals), Saday Cordoba (backup vocals, choreography), Justin Chin (tenor sax, baritone sax), Morgan Nilsen (clarinet), Anthony Anderson (trumpet), Erich Huffaker (upright bass), Craig Miller (drums, percussion) and Elena de Troya (percussion).

The symbolism behind their name pays tribute to the genre’s African roots and Caribbean heritage and celebrates the spirit and ritual of dance.

On the strength of their wild and one-of-a-kind shows, La Misa Negra has gained a reputation as one of the most exciting live bands to emerge from the Bay Area in recent years, garnering a diverse fan base that transcends musical, cultural and generational divides.

After performing extensively throughout California with the likes of Arcade Fire, Ozomatli, Ana Tijoux, Bomba Estereo, El Gran Silencio, Celso Piña and Meshell Ndegeocello, La Misa Negra recently released their much anticipated debut album, Misa de Medianoche.

For more information about the band, please visit www.lamisanegra.com.

— Carol Dinh is a publicist representing UCSB MultiCultural Center.