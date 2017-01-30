Multimedia Academy Invites Flappers, Gents to ‘20s-Style Fundraiser

The Multimedia Arts and Design Academy (MAD) at Santa Barbara High School will celebrate its 20th anniversary with the Roaring 20's Great Gala dinner and fundraiser, Saturday, March 11, at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Billy Baldwin, actor, producer and MAD parent, will emcee the event that will featuring silent and live auctions and entertainment by The Honey Taps and Idiomatiques band. The dinner will be catered by Olio e Limone with wines provided by Babcock Winery.

“Our Roaring 20's gala is going to be the bees knees as we celebrate 20 years of excellence at MAD and honor our distinguished alumni,” said Dan Williams, director of MAD Academy. “Our goal is to raise $175k to replace some very old computers that our students use day in and day out.

"Creating multimedia projects using current technology is critical so our students can prepare for the real world when they leave our program. Without our Great Gala fundraiser, we could never offer our hands-on curriculum with the very limited funding that we receive.”

From sponsoring a MAD teacher to attend, to underwriting the event at any amount, there is a range of sponsorships and opportunities to support this cause, and all will be recognized for their charitable contributions.

Premier levels of Platinum ($10,000), Gold ($5,000), Silver ($2,500) and Bronze ($1,000) give sponsors recognition on the Gala and MAD Academy website and in the event program, dinner tickets, and more depending on the sponsorship level. Donations are also being accepted for the silent auction.

Tickets can be purchased at www.madacad.com/project/gala/.

Corporations or individuals that wish to donate can find more information at www.madacad.com/project/gala.

Now in its 20th year, the Multimedia Arts and Design Academy is an educational community within Santa Barbara High School. The MAD Academy media art curriculum is currently focused on the areas of digital imaging, graphic design, social media/web design, digital photography, video editing and video production.

