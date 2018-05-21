Multimedia Arts Academy to Showcase Student Work

Santa Barbara High School’s Multimedia Arts & Design (MAD) Academy will host the MAD Academy Showcase, a free display of art created this year by the academy’s 360 students, 5-7 p.m. June 1 at the school, 905 N. Nopal St.

“We want to showcase the brilliant work created by our students and visually demonstrate MAD’s curriculum to potential students and interested community members,” said Dan Williams, MAD Academy director.

Various media formats will be on display, including digital drawing, digital imaging, video, photography and web design.

“Creating multimedia projects using current technology is the foundation of MAD, which is ultimately equipping students with professional skills they will need in the real world,” said teacher A.J. Henning, academic dean and academy professor.

Now in its 21st year, MAD Academy is an educational community within Santa Barbara High School with focused curriculum on professional media arts, including digital imaging, graphic design, social media/web development, digital photography, video editing and video production.

The academy also incorporates service into the curriculum with an annual trip to Mexico where students build houses for underserved families. The MAD Academy values integrity, teamwork and a passion for learning that prepares its 360 diverse students to succeed in the global community.

For more information, visit http://madacad.com.

— Ann Pieramici for Santa Barbara High School.