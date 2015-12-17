Monday, April 9 , 2018, 1:14 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Multiple Agencies Participate in Hazardous Materials Drill at UC Santa Barbara

Scenario had full response by South Coast Hazardous Materials Response Team to chemical spill and toxic gas in a university laboratory

Responding agencies from the South Coast Hazardous Materials Response Team headed to UCSB for a drill Thursday.
Responding agencies from the South Coast Hazardous Materials Response Team headed to UCSB for a drill Thursday. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | December 17, 2015 | 4:24 p.m.

Fire crews from across the South Coast got a chance Thursday morning to practice how they’d respond to a theoretical chemical spill and resulting fatality in a UC Santa Barbara laboratory.

It was part of a massive drill involving multiple agencies, and included firefighters from Santa Barbara County and city fire departments as well as departments from Montecito and Carpinteria/Summerland

About 50 people were part of the drill at UCSB’s Elings Hall, which lasted into the early afternoon.

The crews responded from their respective stations at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Zaniboni said, and “none of the first responders knew what the scenario would be.”

Those responding firefighters make up the South Coast Hazardous Materials Response Team, he said.

The first engine on scene was a county engine from Station 17, which serves UCSB.

The scenario called in was a spill on the third floor of Elings Hall, where the college has a nanoscience laboratory, Zaniboni said.

County and city fire agencies had an annual hazardous materials drill at UCSB Thursday. Click to view larger
County and city fire agencies had an annual hazardous materials drill at UCSB Thursday.  (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)

Firefighters determined that there was a spill of about 3 feet in diameter and that a fatality had occurred near the spill, according to the drill’s narrative.

Firefighters had to deal with the potential of toxic gas in the air because of the chemical mixture, as well as the possibility that the chemicals could eat through the third floor building.

The drill happens every year, and gives first responders from various agencies the chance to work together.

“It’s really great for us to do a multi-agency drill like that,” he said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Responders from city and county fire agencies don hazardous materials suits during a drill involving a chemical spill at a UCSB science laboratory. Click to view larger
Responders from city and county fire agencies don hazardous materials suits during a drill involving a chemical spill at a UCSB science laboratory. (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 