Multiple Felony Charges Filed Against Lompoc Murder Suspect

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office on Friday filed multiple felony charges — including murder, attempted murder and sexual penetration with a foreign object — against a Lompoc man arrested this week in connection with two separate violent attacks before he allegedly committed a third assault in custody.

Noe Herrera, 28, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Lompoc on Friday afternoon, and was ordered to return to court Jan. 29, according to Paul Greco, chief deputy district attorney.

Herrera faces one count of murder plus special allegations of a second-strike offense, use of a deadly weapon, and having committed a prior serious felony, according to the District Attorney’s Office filing.

His prior offense involves an armed-robbery conviction in 2005.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Salvador Juarez Hernandez, a 57-year-old transient in Lompoc.

Herrera was in custody for an assault when he allegedly told investigators about stabbing a man, and directed police to the body behind businesses in the 900 block of North H Street.

The attempted-murder charge stems from allegations Herrera brutally assaulted a relative in a residence in the 400 block of North L Street, police said.

He also faces a special allegation for committing great bodily injury.

The third count involves sexual penetration by a foreign object. If convicted, he would be required to register on a sex offender.

The fourth felony count contends Herrera made criminal threats to his assault victim.

And the fifth felony count of assault causing great bodily injury reportedly is related to Herrera’s attack of a cell mate while in custody at the Lompoc Jail.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.