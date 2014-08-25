Multiple Gunshot Wounds Killed Man Found West of Guadalupe

An autopsy determined that the man found dead west of Guadalupe last week had been shot multiple times, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

A farm worker found Javier Alcantar Limon, 37, of Santa Maria lying between the road and a farm field near the entrance to Guadalupe Beach off West Main Street on Aug. 19.

“He died from multiple gunshot wounds,” said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff’s spokeswoman.

However, she would not say whether Limon had been killed at the remote location or another site.

She also would not say what the motive might have been for the slaying.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about the case contact the Sheriff’s Office anonymous tip-line at 805.681.4171.

A rosary was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 298 S. Thompson Ave., in Nipomo.

A funeral Mass is planned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow at the Santa Maria Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Moreno Mortuary in Santa Maria.

